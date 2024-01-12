Wild head coach John Hynes gives injury updates on Kaprizov, Brodin and Gustavsson

Kirill Kaprizov, Jonas Brodin and Filip Gustavsson were on the ice Friday morning for the Wild’s morning skate. All three players are close to returning from injury.

Kaprizov has missed the last six games, after an upper body injury in Winnipeg on Dec. 30. Brodin has been out of action since Dec. 8., and Gustavsson has missed the last six games with a lower body injury.

#MNWild goalie Filip Gustavsson was getting some work on the ice this morning with Frederic Chabot.



Marc-Andre Fleury will start tonight against Philadelphia.



Hynes says it's possible Gus returns tomorrow night against Arizona.

Wild head coach John Hynes said Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net tonight for Minnesota against Philadelphia, but Gustavsson could return tomorrow night against Arizona.

The Wild had three goalies on the ice Friday morning with rookie Jesper Wallstedt in the mix.

The Wild have lost six of their last seven games, and two in a row.