Wild gain 2023 draft pick in 3-team trade

The Minnesota Wild will have seven picks in the 2023 National Hockey League draft after a three-team trade, according to an announcement from General Manager Bill Guerin.

The Washington Capitals sent Dmitry Orlov to the Wild in exchange for Andrei Svetlakov. Then, the Wild gave Orlov to the Boston Bruins for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Additionally, the Wild decided to move forward Adam Beckman to their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild.

The NHL draft is set to begin at the end of June.