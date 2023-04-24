Wild coach Evason on Foligno Game 4 penalties, Eriksson Ek’s status, and Boldy’s production
Ahead of Game 5 in Dallas vs. the Stars Tuesday night, Wild head coach Dean Evason held a news conference on Monday.
Evason discussed Marcus Foligno’s penalties in Game 4, the possibility of Joel Eriksson Ek traveling to Dallas, and how a victory in Dallas already this series gives the team optimism.
***Click the video box above to watch the Dean Evason press conference***
The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 Tuesday night in Dallas at 7 p.m.