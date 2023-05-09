Wild defenseman Dumba nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has again been honored as the team’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The award is given each year to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice, and who has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to the community.

It’s nothing new for Dumba, who has long worked to eradicate racism and make hockey more inclusive.

He co-founded the Hockey Diversity Alliance and won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2020. He was also a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2021 and was the Wild’s inaugural Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award winner in 2023.

The seventh overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Dumba has spent his entire NHL career with the Wild and ranks first in franchise history in hits by a defenseman and tied for first in franchise history with six overtime goals, while also ranking near the top in several other categories. He’s also served as an alternate captain for Minnesota since the start of the 2021-22 season.

He’s set to be a free agent for the first time this summer and may have played his final game in a Wild uniform due to the team’s salary cap constraints.