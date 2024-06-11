Wild coach John Hynes to serve as US assistant for 4 Nations Face-Off

Minnesota Wild chief hockey officer Bill Guerin hired John Hynes to coach the Wild and has now added him to Team USA’s staff for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

USA Hockey announced Tuesday that Hynes will serve as an assistant coach for the 2025 team on head coach Mike Sullivan’s staff. Other assistants will be announced at a later date.

Guerin is currently the general manager of USA Hockey.

Last month, Hynes served as the head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team for the IIHF Men’s World Championships, where the team went 5-0-1-2, losing to Czechia in the quarterfinals.

Hynes has also had stints behind the bench for the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2016 and 2019.