Wild coach Dean Evason: Ryan Hartman, Marcus Foligno out for a bit

Ahead of the home game vs. Montreal, Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason spoke with the media Tuesday morning. He noted that forwards Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno won’t play vs. the Canadiens, and will be out at least a few days. Hartman is expected to miss more time than Foligno.

***Click the video box above to hear from Evason***

Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak’s hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens’ 7-4 win.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2 record at home last season. Goalies for the Wild averaged 28.4 saves per game last season while allowing 3.0 goals per game.

Montreal had a 22-49-11 record overall and a 12-22-7 record in road games last season. The Canadiens had a 13.7% power play success rate last season, scoring 34 goals on 248 chances.

Associated Press contributed to this report