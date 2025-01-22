Wild “cautiously optimistic” for Kaprizov, Spurgeon return this week

Minnesota Wild head coach John Hynes wouldn’t make a full proclamation at Wednesday morning’s practice, but says he’s “cautiously optimistic” Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon will return this week – possible as soon as Thursday’s home game against Utah.

Kaprizov’s been out since Christmas, Spurgeon since New Year’s Eve, both with lower-body injuries.

Hynes also discussed the momentum his team might carry from Monday’s win at Colorado – one of their best wins this season.

CLick the video box on this page to watch Wednesday’s media availabilty with Wild head coach John Hynes and KSTP Sports’ conversation with defenseman Brock Faber about Kaprizov/Spurgeon’s imminent return, the goal-scoring spree Wild defensemen are currently on, and the wind the team has in their sails after Monday’s win in Colorado