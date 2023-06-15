1-on-1 with Wild GM Bill Guerin: Reaction to Vegas winning Cup, pending ass’t coach hire, Marco Rossi, and more

nbsp;

Watch our sit-down conversation with Wild general manager Bill Guerin from this week.

Hear his thoughts on Las Vegas winning the Cup and how far away his team is from the Golden Knights, how forward Joel Eriksson Ek is doing after his surgery in April, and lots more.

***Click the video box above to watch our interview with Guerin***

We started the conversation asking Guerin about what Father’s Day means to him. He and his wife have four children, all are in their 20s.

The chat then segued into his team. There’s a lot to do this summer starting with the restricted free agent status of goalie Filip Gustavsson.

Guerin is confident a new contract will get worked out with Gustavsson, who finished the regular season second in the NHL in goals-against average and save percentage.

The Wild have the 21st pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 1st round is set for Wednesday, June 28, in Nashville.