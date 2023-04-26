Wild among 4 teams to play in NHL Global Series in Sweden

The Minnesota Wild will play two games next season in Sweden, the league has announced.

Minnesota is one of four teams that will be featured in the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden, which will be a record number of clubs in one European city for regular-season games. It’ll also be the second time the Wild play regular-season games in Europe, following their 2010 games in Helsinki, Finland, against Carolina, which Minnesota lost 4-3 and 2-1.

According to the NHL, the Wild will be the road team against Ottawa on Nov. 18 and the home team vs. Toronto on Nov. 19 at Avicii Arena. Those games will be played at 10 a.m. Central Time and 7 a.m., respectively.

Detroit joins Minnesota, Toronto and Ottawa in the series.

Ticket and travel packages for the Fan Tour will include roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, tickets to both Minnesota games, access to an exclusive Wild event, guided tours and a commemorative gift. Fans can sign up to receive information on the package online or by calling 651-222-9453. Tickets will officially go on sale on May 3.

The Wild currently have eight Swedish players on the roster: Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek, Filip Gustavsson, Marcus Johansson, John Klingberg, Gustav Nyquist, Oskar Sundqvist and Jesper Wallstedt.

A total of 38 NHL regular-season games have been played outside of North America to date, including 32 in Europe. Thirteen of those have been in Sweden.