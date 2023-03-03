Wild acquire Klingberg, Sundqvist before trade deadline

The Minnesota Wild stayed busy before Friday’s NHL trade deadline acquiring defenseman John Klingberg from the Anaheim Ducks and center Oskar Sundqvist from the Detroit Red Red Wings.

Klingberg, 30, has eight goals and 16 assists this season for Anaheim. Klingberg spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Dallas Stars. Across his career, he’s accumulated 79 goals and 319 assists. The Wild sent defenseman Andrej Sustr, the rights to forward Nikita Nesterenko and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft to Anaheim.

Sundqvist, 28, has 21 points in 52 games for the Red Wings this season. Detroit obtains a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Wild.

Earlier in the day the Wild traded forward Jordan Greenway to the Buffalo Sabres for two draft picks.

The Wild are 7-0-1 in their last eight games and sit in second place in the Central division. They visit the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.