Wild acquire defenseman David Jiricek in trade with Columbus

The Minnesota Wild acquired defenseman David Jiricek and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Daemon Hunt, a first-round pick in the 2025 draft (top-5 protected) a third-round pick in 2026, a fourth-round pick in 2026 and a second-round pick in 2027.

We have acquired defenseman David Jiricek and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Daemon Hunt and future draft picks.



Full trade details » https://t.co/wyor3XoeFs pic.twitter.com/zG1aS9yx6M — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 30, 2024

This season, Jiricek, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 draft, has split time between the Blue Jackets and their AHL affiliate, Cleveland. A Czech Republic native, Jiricek played 43 games with the Blue jackets in the 2023-24 season. He ranked T-9th among NHL rookie defensemen in assists and 11th in scoring.

Jiricek, 21, made his NHL debut with Columbus on October 28, 2022.

Hunt was a third-round pick for the Wild in the 2020 NHL Draft and has collected one assist in 13 career games with the Wild.