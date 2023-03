Nasir Whitlock led all scorers with 27 points as DeLaSalle beat Orono 67-61 Thursday afternoon in the Class 3A semifinals of the Boys State Basketball Tournament.

Isaiah Hagen led Orono with 23 points.

DeLaSalle advances to the Class 3A state championship game where they’ll face top-seeded and defending champ Totino-Grace at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at Target Center. The Islanders are shooting for their 13th state championship.