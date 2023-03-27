Whitecaps fall to Toronto in Isobel Cup Championship

The Toronto Six claimed their first Premier Hockey Federation title with a 4-3 overtime win over the Minnesota Whitecaps in the Isobel Cup championship game Sunday night in Tempe, Arizona.

Brittyn Fleming, Brooke Madsen, and Jonna Albers scored goals for Minnesota. The Whitecaps led 3-2 early in the third period but Toronto forced overtime and Tereza Vanisova scored the game-winner 4:23 into the extra frame.

Amanda Leveille made 35 saves for Minnesota. The Whitecaps won the inaugural Isobel Cup championship in 2019.