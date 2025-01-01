White Bear Lake fends off Stillwater in Suburban East boys hockey clash
It won’t be easy for boys hockey teams in the Suburban East Conference this season, evidenced by White Bear Lake’s 3-1 win over Stillwater in a close, hard-fought New Years Eve clash between the top two teams in the conference standings.
After White Bear Lake took an early 2-0 lead on first period goals by Evan Newlander and Tyler Lalonde, Stillwater finally dented the scoreboard with three minutes left in the game when Luke Myers rang up a shorthanded goal.
But, another Stillwater penalty put White Bear Lake on another power play which saw Newlander’s second goal of the game salt away a win.
Leo Gabriel made 21 saves for the Bears who improved to 8-2-1 this season. It’s just the second overall loss and first in conference play for Stillwater (8-2), who came in ranked #8 in Let’s Play Hockey’s Class AA rankings.
As the calendar turns, the top five teams in the Suburban East Conference all have at least seven wins:
- White Bear Lake: 8-2-1
- Stillwater: 8-2
- Cretin-Derham Hall: 8-2-1
- Park, Cottage Grove: 7-3
- Roseville: 7-4
All five are also .500 or better in conference play with White Bear Lake sitting atop the standings with a perfect 6-0 record against Suburban East competition.