Wethington, Nicholson returning to Gophers for 5th year

Two seniors will return for their fifth season with the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team, the program announced Wednesday.

Audrey Wethington and Maggie Nicholson, both Minnesota natives, aren’t ready to hang up the skates for the Maroon and Gold quite yet.

Wethington tallied 15 points for the team this past season and has 55 points in her 133 career games. She was a WCHA Scholar Athlete, WCHA All-Academic and a top-three finalist for WCHA Outstanding Student-Athlete last season and helped the U.S. claim gold at the 2020 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships and silver in 2019.

Nicholson recorded 10 points last season after notching 10 combined in her first two seasons. She’s also played on the national stage, helping the 2018 and 2020 U.S. U18 Women’s National Team earn gold in 2018 and silver in 2019 while captaining the 2020 team.