Former Gophers, Olympians Darwitz, Wendell-Pohl elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Two Twin Cities natives and former Gophers and U.S. women’s players Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Jeremy Roenick is also going into the Hockey Hall of Fame, ending the wait for the American forward who had been eligible for more than a decade.

Roenick is part of the seven-member class of 2024, the first to include two women’s players since 2010.

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning winger Pavel Datsyuk and defenseman Shea Weber were elected in their first year of eligibility. Longtime executives Colin Campbell and David Poile were chosen in the builder category.

Darwitz played for the United States at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympic Games, winning two silver medals and a bronze medal.

Wendell-Pohl played for the United States from 1999-2007, scoring 106 goals in 147 games. She won a silver medal at the 2002 Olympics and a bronze at the 2006 Olympics.

The Class of 2024 is scheduled to be inducted on Nov. 11 in Toronto.