Wendell Moore Jr., Leonard Miller ready to help Timberwolves succeed in Vegas Summer League

The Timberwolves open Las Vegas Summer League action Friday at 3:30 p.m. CDT vs. New Orleans. The roster is led by 2022 draft picks Wendell Moore Jr. and Josh Minott, along with 2023 draft pick Leonard Miller.

KSTP Sports spoke with Moore Jr. and Miller after Thursday morning’s practice at Target Center.

Moore Jr. played 29 games last season, with his most memorable one coming in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He started and played a season-high 20 minutes in a 109-101 win.

Moore Jr. also spent time in the G-League with the Iowa Wolves. In his time with the Iowa, the 2022 first round pick averaged 19.4 points and 5.1 assists in eight games.

This summer is pivotal for Moore Jr. to show that he can be part of a regular Wolves rotation next season.

Miller, 6-foot-10, averaged 16.9 points and led the NBA G League Ignite last year with 10.1 rebounds per game. Miller also tallied 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.7 minutes per contest in 38 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

Miller was the 33rd overall pick in last month’s draft.