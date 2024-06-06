Boys Tennis: Wayzata triumphant over Rochester Mayo in Class AA State Championship

In a rematch of last year’s boys tennis team Class AA State Championship match, it was the Wayzata Trojans once again vs. the Rochester Mayo Spartans at Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota.

The repeat is a reality. Wayzata was victorious over Rochester Mayo 5-2 and captured back-to-back state titles under coach Jeff Prondzinski.

