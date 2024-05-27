High School Baseball: Wayzata shuts out Edina in section playoffs

The Wayzata Trojans, led by pitcher Noah Filer, shutout Edina on Monday to advance in the section playoffs. The top-seed Trojans seem on their way to the state tournament.

The final score at Wayzata high school was, 10-0.

Filer, a junior, is a Purdue commit.

The Trojans are now 22-0 this season and will battle a to-be-determined opponent Thursday night.