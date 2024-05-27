High School Baseball: Wayzata shuts out Edina in section playoffs

By KSTP Sports

Edina vs Wayzata Baseball Class 4A Quarterfinal

The Wayzata Trojans, led by pitcher Noah Filer, shutout Edina on Monday to advance in the section playoffs. The top-seed Trojans seem on their way to the state tournament.

The final score at Wayzata high school was, 10-0.

Filer, a junior, is a Purdue commit.

***Click the video box above to watch extended highlights, as KSTP Sports was in attendance***

The Trojans are now 22-0 this season and will battle a to-be-determined opponent Thursday night.