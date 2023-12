The Wayzata boys basketball team is the defending 4A champions, and opened their 2023 season with a 88-46 win at Champlin Park.

Wayzata senior, Jackson McAndrew led the Trojans with 25 points in the win. Sophomore point guard Isaac Olmstead added 16 points.

Wayzata’s home opener is Thursday night against Maple Grove.