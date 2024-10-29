Watch: Wayzata blanks Eagan to move on to Class 3A girls soccer state championship

Behind sophomore Alex Vellieux’s first career hat trick, the No. 1 seed Wayzata Trojans looked dominant in their 3A girls soccer semifinal win over the Eagan Wildcats. KSTP Sports was in attendance.

Wayzata will now face Edina on Friday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium for a state championship.

No. 3 Edina beat No. 2 East Ridge 3-1 in the other 3A semifinal.

Wayzata’s only loss this season came vs. Edina in August.

Edina vs. Wayzata is a rematch of the 2023 3A title game. Edina prevailed in that one.