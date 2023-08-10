Wayzata basketball star Jackson McAndrew details his commitment to Creighton

nbsp;

Wayzata senior forward Jackson McAndrew announced his college commitment earlier this month for Creighton, choosing the Blue Jays over Wisconsin, Xavier, and Notre Dame.

He detailed that choice with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Thursday afternoon.

McAndrew has been on a roll since the calendar flipped to 2023. He led the Trojans to the big school state title in March, scoring 25 points in the championship game vs. Park Center.

He then exploded in the spring and this summer on the AAU circuit playing for Howard Pulley.

At 6-foot-9, McAndrew can play either forward position. He is the No. 48 overall prospect nationally in the 2024 Class according to On3, No. 79 according to Rivals and No. 89 according to 247Sports.

McAndrew noted that the hometown Gophers had him on campus June 2022 for a visit, but didn’t show much interest thereafter.