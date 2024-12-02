Watch: Wolves forward Randle believes strongly that turnaround is coming after 9-10 start

Timberwolves forward Julius Randle spoke with reporters, including KSTP Sports, following shoot-around Monday. The Wolves host the Lakers Monday night.

Even after a 9-10 underwhelming start to the season, Randle senses that a turnaround is approaching.

“Me personally, knowing this thing will turn around is because it’s not like we’re getting blown out,” Randle said. “We got a whole new group trying to figure things out, figure each other out, and we’re in every game.”

Three of the Wolves’ last four losses were by six points or less, and the one by more was a blown lead late last Wednesday at home vs. the Kings.

The Lakers played Sunday night, winning at Utah. So the Wolves catch them on the back end of a back-to-back.

Below is a game preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Los Angeles Lakers (12-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference action.

The Timberwolves are 6-7 in conference play. Minnesota is seventh in the league allowing only 110.3 points per game while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Lakers are 9-5 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Timberwolves are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 114.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the 110.3 the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 27.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves.

LeBron James is averaging 22.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 106.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Joe Ingles: day to day (soleus). Rob Dillingham: questionable (right ankle).

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell: questionable (illness), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Bronny James: out (heel), Christian Wood: out (knee), Austin Reaves: questionable (pelvis), Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle).