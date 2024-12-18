Watch: Wild react to being 30th in NHL in killing penalties

The Minnesota Wild host the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday night.

KSTP Sports was at Wild practice on Tuesday and spoke with coach John Hynes and forwards Ryan Hartman, Marcus Foligno, and Matt Boldy.

***Click the video box above to watch Hynes, Hartman, Boldy, and Foligno preview Wednesday’s game vs. Florida***

The Wild look to rebound from a 3-2 loss to the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, dropping them to a 1-2 record in the first three games of a five-game homestand.

Vegas’ first goal came six seconds into a power play off the stick of Victor Olofsson.

Minnesota ranks 30th in the NHL in penalty kill. Hynes told KSTP that the team addressed the importance of improving his squad’s penalty kill in their practice today.

Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson has a short-term undisclosed injury which is not expected to be serious, per Hynes, but Marc-André Fleury will take his place between the pipes Wednesday night.

Minnesota sits tied for the second most points (44) in the NHL with the Washington Capitals, only trailing Winnipeg who’s played one more game than the Wild.