Watch: Wild coach Hynes previews Tuesday’s game vs. Nashville, provides Kaprizov injury update

The Nashville Predators will try to end their three-game road slide in a matchup against the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild remain without star Kirill Kaprizov (lower-body injury). He has not skated since his injury, per head coach John Hynes. It’s unknown if Kaprizov will travel when the Wild hit the road later this week.

Following Tuesday morning’s skate, Hynes provided a little bit more on Kaprizov, the challenges Nashville presents, the issues in the loss to Ottawa on Sunday, and more.

***Click the video box above to watch Hynes preview Tuesday’s game vs. the Predators***

Below is a game preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Nashville Predators (11-19-7, 7th in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-11-4, 2nd in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Minnesota Wild looking to end a three-game road skid.

Minnesota is 22-11-4 overall with a 7-4-2 record against the Central Division. The Wild have an 8-3-2 record in one-goal games.

Nashville is 11-19-7 overall and 5-4-2 against the Central Division. The Predators have gone 3-4-7 in games decided by one goal.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Wild won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 23 goals and 27 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has 13 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Kaprizov and defenseman Jake Middleton are OUT.

Predators: None listed.