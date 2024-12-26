Watch: Vikings WR Jefferson previews Sunday’s game vs. Packers

The Sam Darnold-to-Justin Jefferson connection was at its best for the Minnesota Vikings in a 27-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday that stretched their winning streak to eight.

Darnold’s perfectly placed throw near the sideline for a 39-yard touchdown to Jefferson gave the Vikings a late lead. Jefferson applied some improvisation on his route that Darnold clearly and properly read during the play. Jefferson had 10 receptions for 144 yards and two scores.

The Vikings are 13-2. They get the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a first-round bye in the playoffs if they win their last two games. That mission starts Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium vs. Green Bay.

WR Justin Jefferson met with reporters on Thursday in Eagan.

If Minnesota loses to the Packers, the Lions will clinch the NFC North with a win Monday and the Vikings would open the playoffs on the road as the No. 5 seed at best. Even if the Lions were to lose at San Francisco on Monday night, the Vikings would need to win at Detroit on Jan. 5 to take the division title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report