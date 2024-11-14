Watch: Vikings WR Jefferson expects to see coverages comparable to Jacksonville’s

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson met with reporters Thursday in Eagan and noted that he expects to see coverages comparable to what the Jaguars threw his way last weekend.

The Vikings play at Tennessee on Sunday, the No. 1 ranked pass defense in the NFL. The Titans are allowing just 156.7 pass yards per game.

***Click the video box above to watch Jefferson’s media session from Thurs. Nov. 14th***

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t visited Tennessee since the 2016 season opener. Now they come to town looking to improve to 5-0 against AFC teams this season.

Opponents have been employing a split-safety scheme to slow Jefferson more than ever this season, and last week the Jaguars used that two-high alignment on 92.9% of the snaps, according to NFL NextGen Stats. That was the highest rate by any team in a game since 2018, until the Rams (93.5%) topped it against the Dolphins on Monday night. Jefferson had a season-low 48 yards on five receptions.

Tennessee’s secondary could be missing two veterans brought in to help with Chidobe Awuzie still on injured reserve and L’Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) still trying to return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report