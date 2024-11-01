Watch: Vikings TE Hockenson ready to make season debut Sunday vs. Colts

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has rejoined the active roster and will play Sunday vs. the Colts, taking the place of injured left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

Hockenson spent the first eight weeks on the physically unable to perform list while completing his rehabilitation from a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee that occurred in the team’s Week 16 game last season. The passing attack could use the boost.

Hockenson met with reporters this week, including KSTP Sports, and expressed how excited he is to play in his first game since last December.

***Click the video box above to watch Hockenson talk about making his season debut Sunday***

“It’s the production that he brings and the mismatch that he can create against safeties and linebackers,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. “His ability to win versus match or man coverage, all those things are pretty unique for a tight end that also gives you value in the run game like he does.”

Hockenson said he felt ready to play at full speed two months ago at the end of training camp, but he praised the team’s medical staff for not only keeping him on track but making it clear why each step of the rehab program made sense.

“You do really have to stay patient with something like this,” Hockenson said. “I’ve felt good for months now, but to actually go out there, there’s data that says nine months is the key.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report