Watch: Vikings safety Harrison Smith ready for playoff matchup vs. Rams

Vikings safety Harrison Smith will play in his 8th career playoff game on Monday in Glendale, AZ vs. the Rams.

Smith is in his 13th season in the NFL. He will turn 36 one week before the Super Bowl. In other words, these opportunities could be dwindling.

We spoke with Smith in the locker room on Friday about playing the Rams, the game moving to Arizona, and cherishing these opportunities.

Monday is a rematch of the Rams’ 30-20 victory on Oct. 24. The Vikings won 14 games, the most by a wild-card team in NFL history, but couldn’t knock off Detroit in the regular-season finale to secure the NFC North title and No. 1 seed.

The Rams won the NFC West for the fourth time under coach Sean McVay.

The game was moved to Glendale, Arizona, because of wildfires in Southern California.

