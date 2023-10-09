WATCH: Vikings postgame locker room interviews following loss vs. Chiefs

The Vikings are now 0-3 at home this year after Sunday’s loss to Kansas City, 27-20. The Vikings are 1-4, tied for last place in the NFC North.

Click the video box on this page to watch postgame locker room interviews with RB Alexander Mattison, QB Kirk Cousins, OL Christian Darrisaw, WR Jordan Addison, and S Josh Metellus.

The Vikings play at Chicago next Sunday in a battle for 3rd place in the division. Detroit leads the division at 4-1, Green Bay is in second place at 2-2 and play on Monday Night Football vs. Las Vegas.

The Vikings are now 1-4 this year in one score games after going 11-0 in such games last year.