WATCH: Vikings postgame interviews following overtime win at Chicago

It’s somewhat rare that a NFL teams plays three consecutive road games, but the Minnesota Vikings closed out the first perfect three-game “roadtrip” in franchise history with an overtime win in Chicago.

Click the video box on this page to watch postgame locker room interviews with Vikings players Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones, Blake Cashman, Jonathan Greenard, Harrison Phillips, Dalton Risner and Jerry Tillery – and click the links below to watch Sam Darnold and Kevin O’Connell’s postgame press conference and O’Connell’s postgame locker room address to the team

Quarterback Sam Darnold was a perfect 6-for-6 on the overtime drive that culminated with rookie Parker Romo’s 29-yard field goal.

Darnold was also 11-for-13 in the fourth quarter for 166 yards.

Aaron Jones (22-106 rushing), Jordan Addison (8-162 receiving) and T.J. Hockenson (7-114 receiving) all cleared the 100-yard mark.

The Vikings offense used a diverse attack to build a 24-10 third quarter lead before Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams guided Chicago’s comeback.

The Bears rode a late touchdown, an onside kick recovery and a 48-yard field goal as regulation time expired to force overtime.

Live: Sam Darnold Post Game Press Conference https://t.co/DsZVvVWqxu — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 24, 2024

Live: Coach Kevin O'Connell Post Game Press Conference https://t.co/6CAb5mSJBF — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 24, 2024

We are on a grind and mission the rest of the season.



Every hour, every day we work.



We know we're chasing something special. pic.twitter.com/rtHI5qVXrw — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 24, 2024