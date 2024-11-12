Watch: Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips talks performance in Jacksonville, ways to limit turnovers

After a gritty win in Jacksonville where the Vikings offense didn’t score a touchdown, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips spoke to reporters on Tuesday about the team’s performance and what they’re expecting this week against the Tennessee Titans.

QB Sam Darnold threw three interceptions in Sunday’s 12-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and has five picks in his past two games. He is on his fourth NFL team largely because of a career-long trend of being careless with the ball at critical times. Coach Kevin O’Connell says he’s confident that Darnold understands what he needs to work on.

The red-zone offense didn’t appear to be a problem before Sunday, but failing to score a touchdown on all five trips inside the 20-yard line sent the Vikings tumbling from seventh best in the NFL (64%) to a tie for 19th (53%). According to Sportradar, only Patrick Mahomes (18) and Dak Prescott (14) have more red zone turnovers than Darnold (13) since he entered the league in 2018. Mahomes (104) and Prescott (90) have played in many more games than Darnold (75).