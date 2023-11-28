WATCH: Vikings locker room reaction following loss to Bears

After a five-game win streak, the Vikings have dropped back-to-back games. Worse: The defense has only allowed one touchdown the last two weeks, and it didn’t come in the loss Monday night vs. Chicago.

Cairo Santos made a 30-yard field goal for Chicago with 10 seconds left for his fourth of the game after a miss on the opening drive, and the Bears had four interceptions of quarterback Josh Dobbs in a defense-dominated 12-10 victory.

The Bears ended a five-game losing streak vs. the Vikings, and won a division game for the first time under second-year head coach Matt Eberflus.

The Vikings have a bye next weekend, returning to action Sun. Dec. 10 at Las Vegas.