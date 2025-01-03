Watch: Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell focused on consistency in leadup to showdown with Lions

Speaking to reporters Friday in Eagan, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell talked about the final preparations for Sunday’s game in Detroit, highlighted the team’s six Pro Bowl selections and discussed the importance of staying consistent down the stretch of the NFL season.

***Click the video box above to watch O’Connell’s Friday news conference***

After O’Connell’s press conference, ESPN Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert presented Vikings safety Joshua Metellus with the 2024 Korey Stringer Media Good Guy award. Voted on by local Vikings beat writers, the award is given each year to a play who demonstrates great authenticity and cooperation with the media.

“Thank you for being on the ride with us,” Metellus said to the crowd of media members. “It’s been a long a journey, and we ain’t done yet. But I appreciate you all for being so respectful.”