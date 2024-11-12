Watch: Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores reviews win in Jacksonville

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores gave an overview of the team’s defensive performance during last Sunday’s win against Jacksonville. The Vikings won, 12-7.

The Vikings continue their 3-game road trip Sunday in Nashville against the Titans.

Outside of Jacksonville’s touchdown drive, Flores’ defense held the Jaguars to 73 yards of offense, forced three turnovers, and was only on the field for 44 plays.