Watch: Vikings confident two-game losing streak is minor blip

The Vikings had a light practice on Monday, following a free weekend. The Vikings lost at the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday, 30-20.

The defense that fueled Minnesota’s 5-0 start with a disruptive pass rush and a swarm of tacklers to stop the run has had a rough week.

The Vikings were humbled by a couple of code-cracking quarterbacks and their savvy play-callers. They took their first loss of the season at the hands of Detroit’s high-octane offense. Then they were beaten again at the Rams on a short week by another potent group following a similar blueprint.

Lions QB Jared Goff and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford combined to go 47 for 59 for 559 yards and six touchdowns against the Vikings.

KSTP Sports was at practice on Monday and spoke with S/LB Josh Metellus, LB Ivan Pace Jr., LB Dallas Turner, and OL Blake Brandel and Ed Ingram.

One theme: Confidence that this two-game losing streak won’t snowball.

***Click the video box above to watch our chats with Metellus, Pace Jr., Turner, Brandel, and Ingram***

In the time reporters were allowed to watch practice on Monday, LB Blake Cashman (toe) was not seen.

TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) will make his season debut on Sunday vs. Indianapolis.

We know that LT Christian Darrisaw (knee) is lost for the year. There wasn’t any clarity provided Monday on who will take over.

The Associated Press contributed to this report