Watch: Vikings coach O’Connell Wednesday news conference previewing monumental game vs. Lions

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s monumental clash in Detroit.

The winner takes the NFC North and gets a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

The loser becomes the No. 5 seed and must play on the road in the wild-card round. The Lions hold the tiebreaker if the teams enter with identical records and play to a tie.

***Click the video box above to watch O’Connell’s Wednesday news conference***

This weekend’s NFC North matchup will make for a playoff situation like never before in the NFL.

Both teams are 14-2 and the winner will get the division title while the loser will drop to the fifth seed in the playoffs and become the first 14-2 wild-card team in NFL history.

The previous high came in 1999 when Tennessee went 13-3 and lost the AFC Central to Jacksonville.

The NFC North is set to be the winningest division since the NFL realigned to eight divisions of four teams each in 2002, with 43 wins for the four division teams with two head-to-head games remaining.

The Associated Press contributed to this story