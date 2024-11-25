Watch: Vikings coach O’Connell on respect for free agent Daniel Jones, 4-game win streak, and upcoming homestand

The Vikings have interest in free agent QB Daniel Jones, a source confirms to KSTP Sports. He officially cleared waivers Monday afternoon and is now free to sign with any team. He’s expected to have multiple teams make an offer.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was asked Monday afternoon about Jones and whether the team has interest.

“I can just say that I’ve been a big fan of Daniel’s for a long time and I hope wherever his next step takes him, it’s a good opportunity for him,” O’Connell said

***Click the video box above to watch O’Connell’s news conference from Mon. Nov. 25th***

Jones spent six seasons with the Giants. He finished with a 22-44-1 record and 70 touchdown passes and 47 interceptions. Notably, he was the QB when the Giants beat the Vikings in the playoffs Jan. 2023.

O’Connell also touched on Justin Jefferson’s lack of targets in the win over Chicago, Jordan Addison’s great game, and the upcoming three-game homestand.

Sam Darnold threw for 90 of his 330 yards in overtime to set up Parker Romo’s game-ending 29-yard field goal, and the Vikings outlasted the Bears 30-27 on Sunday after giving up 11 points in the final 22 seconds of regulation.

Darnold threw two touchdown passes, Jordan Addison caught eight passes for a career-high 162 yards and a touchdown, and T.J. Hockenson had 114 yards receiving for the Vikings, who remained one game behind Detroit in the rugged NFC North.

The Associated Press contributed to this report