Watch: Vikings coach O’Connell even more impressed with Darnold after watching back Falcons game video

Sam Darnold threw for 347 yards and five touchdowns, both career highs, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled away from the Atlanta Falcons 42-21 for their sixth straight victory on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke at length about Darnold at his Monday afternoon news conference in Eagan.

Darnold currently ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards (3,299) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (28).

He’s a big reason why the Vikings are 11-2, possessing one of the best records in the league.

Darnold joined the Vikings in March as a free agent, signing a 1-year, $10M contract. In other words, he’s set to become a free agent again in March.

But could the Vikings a) put the franchise tag on Darnold, or b) sign him to a long-term extension? That remains to be seen after the Vikings used a first round pick in April on QB J.J. McCarthy.