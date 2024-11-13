Watch: Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell talks Titans, JJ McCarthy’s rehab and more

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell answered questions on this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans and addressed the news of injured rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy additional knee procedure.

***Click the video box above to watch the full press conference with O’Connell***

McCarthy’s procedure was described as a biologic injection due to additional swelling in his knee from extra rehab activity. O’Connell said, “All reports were very positive and he’s on the original timetable and in good shape.”

McCarthy has spent time on the Vikings sideline watching games this season.