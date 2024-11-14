Watch: Vikings CB Murphy Jr. has goal of 10 interceptions, locker room thoughts on halfway point of season

KSTP Sports spoke with Vikings CB Byron Murphy Jr., K Parker Romo, LB Blake Cashman, and RB Cam Akers in the locker room this week. The 7-2 Vikings play at the 2-7 Tennessee Titans on Sunday at noon.

***Click the video box above to watch conversations with Murphy Jr., Romo, Cashman, and Akers***

The Titans rank 27th in the NFL in averaging a mere 17.4 points a game. They’re last in the final 15 minutes of games.

The Titans have only six takeaways, including three interceptions, this season.

One key, seemingly, for the Vikings to win Sunday is scoring a touchdown or two when in the red zone.

The red-zone offense didn’t appear to be a problem before Sunday in Jacksonville, but failing to score a touchdown on all five trips inside the 20-yard line sent the Vikings tumbling from seventh best in the NFL (64%) to a tie for 19th (53%).

According to Sportradar, only Patrick Mahomes (18) and Dak Prescott (14) have more red zone turnovers than Darnold (13) since he entered the league in 2018. Mahomes (104) and Prescott (90) have played in many more games than Darnold (75).

The Associated Press contributed to this report