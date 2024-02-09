Timberwolves introduce guard Monte Morris

The Timberwolves introduced guard Monte Morris at a news conference Friday afternoon, and KSTP Sports was there. The Wolves completed a trade on Thursday with Detroit to acquire the veteran guard.

***Click the video box above to watch the Monte Morris news conference***

Wolves president of operations Tim Connelly sent out small forward Troy Brown Jr., shooting guard Shake Milton and a 2030 second-round pick to Detroit in exchange for Morris.

Morris will provide much-needed depth at point guard behind starter Mike Conley. He can only play off the ball, known for being a solid 3-point shooter.

The Iowa State alum was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Pistons last offseason, but has missed much of this season with back and quad injuries. In just six games this season, Morris has averaged 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Morris admitted that he’s still working his way back into prime shape. He’ll make his Wolves debut in their next game Monday night at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Morris spent the early part of his career in Denver, having been drafted by Connelly.