Watch: Timberwolves coach Finch says defensive improvement is priority, Randle talks controversial buzzer-beater

Following practice on Tuesday, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, point guard Mike Conley Jr. and forward Julius Randle answered questions from reporters about the team’s recent play.

Randle also talked about his game-winning buzzer-beater against the Sunday. In the NBA’s final 2 minute report, they deemed that the shot should not have counted. The league says that Randle traveled prior to releasing the shot.

Randle got the ball with the Wolves and Suns tied at 117 and 2.1 seconds to play. With veteran Joe Ingles coming into the game solely to inbound the ball, he found Randle at the top of the key.

Randle took two dribbles, shook defender Josh Okogie, stepped back and fired. When the shot dropped through the net, the Target Center crowd erupted, and Randle’s Timberwolves teammates mobbed him on the court.

***Click the video box above to watch Finch, Conley Jr. and Randle’s full press sessions***

The Wolves are 8-6 and return to action Thursday at Toronto.