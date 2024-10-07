Watch: Thad Levine reviews his run as Twins general manager

With a contract expiring, senior vice president and general manager Thad Levine is leaving the Twins after eight seasons.

He reflected on his run with the Twins, and looked ahead to the future with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson, via Zoom.

The Twins made the playoffs four times in Levine’s tenure and were the defending American League Central champions. Minnesota was in postseason position much of this year before going 6-18 down the stretch to fall from contention.

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Levine created a strong team culture focused on excellence and collaboration that will continue.

“While we will miss his leadership, we are equally excited to see the next chapter of the journey unfold,” Falvey said in a statement. “We wish him nothing but success.”