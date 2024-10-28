Watch: Sports Wrap, Oct. 27: Vikings lose Darrisaw, Gophers roll over Maryland, Wolves, and Wild

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Vikings losing LT Christian Darrisaw (knee) for the season and their outlook heading into Sunday’s game vs. the Colts. In addition, the guys touched on the Wolves’ 2-1 start and how the Julius Randle transition has worked well so far.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys hit on the Gophers’ impressive win Saturday over Maryland and how this week’s match-up at No. 24 Illinois is key in many ways. In addition, they analyzed the Wild, off to a 5-1-2 start. Not sure anyone saw that coming a month ago.

