WATCH: Postgame locker room interviews w/ Jefferson, Cashman, Jones & others after Vikings win over 49ers

The Vikings 23-17 win over San Francisco – a second win over the reigning NFC Champs in two years and a tenth straight win over San Francisco at home – featured so many plot twists and turns an Oscar-winning screenwriter would have been impressed.

Click the video box on this page to watch postgame locker room interviews with Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jalen Nailor, C.J. Ham, Pat Jones, Josh Metellus and Andrew Greenard

Justin Jefferson scored the second longest touchdown in Vikings history, but left the game with a leg injury that he says doesn’t appear to be severe.

…and for another angle on the remarkable Sam Darnold -> @JJettas2 97-yard bomb, we checked in with Jalen Nailor – who hustled to have the best seat in the house for the lightning strike.



Watch all of @KSTP's locker room interviews from today:https://t.co/sOWRTlcm5m pic.twitter.com/LuQ4n5S6RH — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) September 15, 2024

The Vikings offense piled up 403 yards, but also committed two red-zone turnovers when they had chances to deliver knockout punches.

RELATED: Sam Darnold and an attacking defense drive the undefeated Vikings in a 23-17 win over the 49ers (includes postgame press conferences w/ Kevin O’Connell and Sam Darnold)

One of those red zone giveaways was an ill-advised first-down throw into coverage by Sam Darnold, who also engineered a massive 14-play, 62-yard drive that chewed up 6:46 in the middle of the fourth quarter and included three superb throws on crucial third down plays. With Jefferson sidelined, those clutch third down throws went to Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell.

Andrew Van Ginkel nearly had his second straight game intercepting a screen pass, while Pat Jones did pull off a second straight two-sack performance.

The Vikings defense had six sacks (Jones 2, Cashman, Van Ginkel, Greenard and a team sack), made eight tackles for losses, had an interception (Metellus) and forced a fumble and held the Niners to 2-for-10 on third downs.

The list goes on and on, also including a punt block that C.J. Ham said was the first in his entire lifetime playing football.

It was a true “team win” that sends the Vikings into their Week Three home date with Houston at 2-0.

