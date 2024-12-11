Watch: No. 1 Gophers men’s hockey recap weekend sweep of No. 6 Michigan, preview final two games before break

After last weekend’s sweep of No. 6 Michigan, the Gophers men’s hockey team is now the top ranked team in the country. The Gophers beat Michigan 6-0 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday.

KSTP Sports spoke with the team at practice on Tuesday.

***Click the video box above to watch head coach Bob Motzko, defenseman Mike Koster and forward Connor Kurth meet with reporters Dec. 10th***

The Gophers play two more game before the mid-season break. No. 3 Michigan State comes to town this weekend for a pair of games at 3M Arena at Mariucci.