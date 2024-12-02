Watch: Newly acquired Wild defenseman David Jiricek hits ice in St. Paul

Fresh off his first practice with the Minnesota Wild, David Jiricek spoke with reporters Monday on his move from Columbus to Saint Paul.

The Wild acquired Jiricek over the weekend in a trade with Columbus and called him up from Iowa on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman was the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and is expected to provide a boost to the Wild’s defense.

Jiricek, who turned 21 last week, has one goal and 10 assists in 53 career NHL games — all with Columbus.

Minnesota also received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft from Columbus in exchange for defenseman Daemon Hunt and four draft picks; the Wild’s first-round pick in 2025 (top five protected), Colorado’s 2026 third-round pick, Toronto’s fourth-round pick in 2026 and the Wild’s second-round pick in 2027.

The Associated Press contributed to this report