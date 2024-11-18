Watch: Wild coach Hynes talks upcoming road trip, adjusting to Zuccarello injury

By KSTP Sports

Minnesota Wild head coach John Hynes on the team’s upcoming three game road trip

The Minnesota Wild split a two-game homestand last week. They now head out on a three-game road trip to St. Louis, Edmonton, and Calgary. Head coach John Hynes spoke with reporters Monday after practice at the Wild practice facility in downtown St. Paul.

***Click the video box above to watch the full press conference with Hynes***

Below is a preview of Tuesday’s game at St. Louis, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Minnesota Wild (11-3-3, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (8-10-1, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Minnesota Wild looking to break their three-game home losing streak.

St. Louis has a 0-3-0 record in Central Division play and an 8-10-1 record overall. The Blues have a 3-4-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Minnesota has gone 11-3-3 overall with a 1-1-2 record against the Central Division. The Wild have conceded 40 goals while scoring 57 for a +17 scoring differential.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Wild won the last matchup 4-1.