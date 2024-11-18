Watch: Wild coach Hynes talks upcoming road trip, adjusting to Zuccarello injury

The Minnesota Wild split a two-game homestand last week. They now head out on a three-game road trip to St. Louis, Edmonton, and Calgary. Head coach John Hynes spoke with reporters Monday after practice at the Wild practice facility in downtown St. Paul.

***Click the video box above to watch the full press conference with Hynes***

Below is a preview of Tuesday’s game at St. Louis, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Minnesota Wild (11-3-3, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (8-10-1, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Minnesota Wild looking to break their three-game home losing streak.

St. Louis has a 0-3-0 record in Central Division play and an 8-10-1 record overall. The Blues have a 3-4-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Minnesota has gone 11-3-3 overall with a 1-1-2 record against the Central Division. The Wild have conceded 40 goals while scoring 57 for a +17 scoring differential.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Wild won the last matchup 4-1.