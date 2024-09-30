WATCH: Vikings postgame locker room interviews after their 31-29 win at Green Bay

It ended up being a closer game than it appeared it might be, but the Minnesota Vikings – the surprise team of the NFL season so far – kept the their perfect season alive with a 31-29 win at Green Bay.

The Vikings raced out to a 28-0 first half lead, but had to hang on late after miscues and a series of stalled offensive drives allowed the Packers to climb back into the game as the second half wore on.

In his return from injury, Jordan Addison caught three passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, and ran in a second touchdown.

Playing for a visiting team at Lambeau Field for the first time in his eight-year career, Aaron Jones ran for 93 yards and caught 4 passes for an additional 46 yards.

Pledging to do a “Lambeau Leap” if he scored during the game, Jones had to settle for a postgame jump into Vikings fans’ arms as he made his way off the field.

One way or another, Aaron Jones was going to get his "Leap" in today at Lambeau Field.



Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold completed 20 of 28 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s the second NFL quarterback since 2000 (Patrick Mahomes) to throw for 10+ touchdowns and go 4-0 in the first four starts with a new team.

Per the Vikings, he also is the first QB in team history to post a 100+ passer rating in each of the first four games of a season, tying the longest streak among all quarterbacks league wide since 1970.

The Vikings play the New York Jets in London next Sunday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

